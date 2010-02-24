Moldova rebel free to enter EU

The EU has quietly suspended a visa ban on rebel leaders in Moldova in the hope of reviving peace talks on one of Europe's Cold War-era conflicts.

The decision, taken by foreign ministers on Monday (22 February), allows 16 people from the de facto government of the breakaway Transniestria region to enter the EU for a trial period of six months.

It covers rebel leader Igor Smirnov, a 65-year-old Russian former baker, who moved to Transniestria in 1987 and led separatists in a bloo...