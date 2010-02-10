Ad
Central Kiev: "If [Naftogaz] defaults, it means Gazprom could not pump gas to Europe," Bohdan Sokolovsky said (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU neighbour Ukraine in post-election limbo

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko is continuing to keep her silence two days after her apparent defeat in presidential elections, as the clock slowly ticks to another potential gas crisis in Europe.

Ms Tymoshenko on Tuesday (9 February) again declined to make any public statement on the vote, which saw her lose to rival candidate Viktor Yanukovych by a narrow margin, according to the Central Election Commission.

The ODIHR (an international monitoring mission), the EU, the U...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

