Ashton: West Bank killings aimed at peace talks

The gunning down of four Israeli civilians in the West Bank on Tuesday (31 August) must not derail the new round of Middle East peace talks, the EU has said.

"With this unacceptable attack, the enemies of peace have tried to derail the Middle East peace talks ... It is imperative that both parties keep calm and exercise restraint even through difficult times," the union's foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, said in a communique issued during a high-level trip to China.

