euobserver
Catherine Ashton has appealed for restraint from "both sides" after the Hamas-claimed killing (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Ashton: West Bank killings aimed at peace talks

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The gunning down of four Israeli civilians in the West Bank on Tuesday (31 August) must not derail the new round of Middle East peace talks, the EU has said.

"With this unacceptable attack, the enemies of peace have tried to derail the Middle East peace talks ... It is imperative that both parties keep calm and exercise restraint even through difficult times," the union's foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, said in a communique issued during a high-level trip to China.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

