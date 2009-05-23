EU-Russia summit ends with prickly exchange over energy

Originally billed as an uneventful meeting on technical issues such as trade tariffs, the EU-Russia summit in the Far East on Friday (22 May) ended in open disagreement over foreign policy and energy security.

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned that the EU's new Eastern Partnership project to improve relations with six former-Soviet states risks enflaming political tensions.

"I'll put it succinctly. We tried to convince ourselves [that the EU project is harmless] but in the ...