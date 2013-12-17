EU-Turkey relations heading for new pause

The EU and Turkey on Monday (16 December) feted a new pact on migrants, but relations are about to go back into low gear.

EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu signed the "re-admission" treaty at a ceremony in Ankara.

When it is ratified by both sides, it will oblige Turkey to take back irregular migrants who enter the EU from its territory.

Malmstrom and Davutoglu also launched talks on future visa-free travel, which ...