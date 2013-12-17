Ad
Malmstrom and Davutoglu in Ankara on Monday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU-Turkey relations heading for new pause

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and Turkey on Monday (16 December) feted a new pact on migrants, but relations are about to go back into low gear.

EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu signed the "re-admission" treaty at a ceremony in Ankara.

When it is ratified by both sides, it will oblige Turkey to take back irregular migrants who enter the EU from its territory.

Malmstrom and Davutoglu also launched talks on future visa-free travel, which ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

