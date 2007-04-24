EU raises pressure on Iran

The EU has agreed to introduce tougher sanctions against Iran over its refusal to freeze uranium enrichment, seen by the West as a move towards having a nuclear bomb.

The EU sanctions – approved by 27 foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (22 April) - include a total arms embargo and an expanded list of persona non grata subject to a travel ban and an assets freeze.

The move goes beyond what was agreed by the United Nations in March, when only a partial arms embargo and a tr...