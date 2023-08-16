Shots fired as EU monitors patrol inside Armenia

EU monitors in Armenia have said they were present when shots were fired near the Azerbaijani border on Tuesday (15 August).
"We confirm that EUMA [EU Mission in Armenia] patrol has been present to the shooting incident in our area of responsibility," they said in a statement.
"No EUMA member was harmed," they added.
The Armenian foreign ministry also said: "On 15 August, at around 12.20 PM, Azerbaijani AF [armed forces] units discharged fire from firearms targeting the EU...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
