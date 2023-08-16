Ad
euobserver
Some 40 EU monitors arrived in Armenia in January (Photo: @EUmARMENIA)

Shots fired as EU monitors patrol inside Armenia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU monitors in Armenia have said they were present when shots were fired near the Azerbaijani border on Tuesday (15 August).

"We confirm that EUMA [EU Mission in Armenia] patrol has been present to the shooting incident in our area of responsibility," they said in a statement.

"No EUMA member was harmed," they added.

The Armenian foreign ministry also said: "On 15 August, at around 12.20 PM, Azerbaijani AF [armed forces] units discharged fire from firearms targeting the EU...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Azerbaijan-EU envoy's death-threat tweet still online
Polish MEP also went on freelance Azerbaijan trip
EU-spin campaign blows up in Azerbaijan's face
Some 40 EU monitors arrived in Armenia in January (Photo: @EUmARMENIA)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections