Ferrero-Waldner set to take over trade portfolio

The EU's external relations commissioner, Benita Ferrero-Waldner, looks set to swap portfolios with her trade colleague Catherine Ashton once the Lisbon Treaty comes into effect on 1 December.

The imminent switchover, divulged by a number of EU officials on Monday (23 November), will facilitate Ms Ashton's move to her new foreign policy job as the EU's high representative.

Ms Ashton's departure had raised a question mark over who would take over in the important trade post until ...