Ad
euobserver
Ms Ferrero-Waldner is set to be the EU's trade chief from next month (Photo: European Commission)

Ferrero-Waldner set to take over trade portfolio

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU's external relations commissioner, Benita Ferrero-Waldner, looks set to swap portfolios with her trade colleague Catherine Ashton once the Lisbon Treaty comes into effect on 1 December.

The imminent switchover, divulged by a number of EU officials on Monday (23 November), will facilitate Ms Ashton's move to her new foreign policy job as the EU's high representative.

Ms Ashton's departure had raised a question mark over who would take over in the important trade post until ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Ms Ferrero-Waldner is set to be the EU's trade chief from next month (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections