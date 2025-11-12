Ad
euobserver
"It is hot air - member states won't share anything relevant", an EU diplomat said (Photo: European Commission)

New EU commission intel-sharing unit seen as 'hot air'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Diplomats and EU officials have reacted sceptically to the European Commission's plan for a new intelligence unit.

"Thought we already had something like that," one EU diplomat said, referring to IntCen, an intelligence-sharing unit embedded in the EU foreign service, which was first

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU needs real 'democracy shield', not another buzzword
Nato confident on HQ security, after Belgium checked architects
The Várhelyi affair: When an EU member state spies on Brussels
"It is hot air - member states won't share anything relevant", an EU diplomat said (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections