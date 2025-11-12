New EU commission intel-sharing unit seen as 'hot air'

Diplomats and EU officials have reacted sceptically to the European Commission's plan for a new intelligence unit.
"Thought we already had something like that," one EU diplomat said, referring to IntCen, an intelligence-sharing unit embedded in the EU foreign service, which was first Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.