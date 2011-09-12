Ad
euobserver
Squashed oranges: Tymoshenko co-led the Orange Revolution in 2004 and is hoping to stage a comeback (Photo: mattlemmon)

Tymoshenko trial: Gas, lies and stereotypes

by Ilona Iarmoliuk,

The detention of former prime minister and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko on 5 August remains big news both at home and abroad, with a final verdict expected in the coming days. Updates from the Pechersky court room, where the case is being judged, are as regular as weather forecasts.\n \nThe international community, without any real scrutiny of the prosecutor's argument, has loudly complained that the trial is politically motivated. For their part, Ukrainians find it hard to understand t...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

