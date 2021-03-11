Ad
Asked on how to gain aid access to Tigray, Lenarčič cited sanctions against those who committed violations as a possible option (Photo: European Union, 2021)

EU floats Ethiopia sanctions over humanitarian aid

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ethiopian authorities and others obstructing humanitarian aid into the Tigray region could end up on an EU sanctions list, under a new idea floated by the European Commission.

The Brussels executive, on Wednesday (10 March), said it will consider listing people who violated international humanitarian law under its EU sanctions regimes.

The EU already has a law allowing visa-bans and asset-freezes against 12 categories of human-rights abusers, under its Magnitsky Act, named inform...

