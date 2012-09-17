Intelligence chief: EU capital is 'spy capital'

"I stopped meeting him for lunch because all he did was ask questions and he never said anything about himself," a diplomat on the EU Council's working group for post-Soviet countries once told this website about his friend from the Russian embassy.

In the age of foreign policy "resets" and "win-win" talks, espionage sounds like a thing of the past.

But for Alain Winants, the head of Belgium's state security service, the VSSE, the EU capital currently has more spy activity than a...