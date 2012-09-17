Ad
euobserver
Anonymous man in EU building: 'If we identify a suspect, we give the information to Mr Winants and he gets them thrown out of the country' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Interview

Intelligence chief: EU capital is 'spy capital'

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Secret UE
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"I stopped meeting him for lunch because all he did was ask questions and he never said anything about himself," a diplomat on the EU Council's working group for post-Soviet countries once told this website about his friend from the Russian embassy.

In the age of foreign policy "resets" and "win-win" talks, espionage sounds like a thing of the past.

But for Alain Winants, the head of Belgium's state security service, the VSSE, the EU capital currently has more spy activity than a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawSecret UEInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

WikiLeaks: US diplomats make fun of EU leaders, spy on EU citizens
Ashton picks Finn to be EU 'spymaster'
Belgian intelligence chief talks to EUobserver: transcript
Fresh report into 2003 EU spy scandal points to Israel
Anonymous man in EU building: 'If we identify a suspect, we give the information to Mr Winants and he gets them thrown out of the country' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawSecret UEInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections