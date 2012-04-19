No time for press at 'globally important' EU-China meeting

In a room behind closed doors in the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, the EU and China on Wednesday (18 April) declared their mutual intent to bolster cultural ties between average people.
"Both sides would like to upgrade their co-operation ... to enhance international understanding and friendship through educational, cultural and humanitarian activities involving the exchange of ideas and experiences," the joint declaration, signed by EU education and culture commissioner...
