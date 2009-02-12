EU urges Israel to stick to peace process

The Czech EU presidency has urged any future Israeli government to stick to the two-state solution on Palestine, amid concern in Europe that a new right-wing coalition could complicate the Middle East peace process.
"The presidency encourages the incoming Israeli government to pursue all efforts leading towards the creation of an independent, democratic, contiguous and viable Palestinian state living side by side with Israel in peace and security," the Czech statement said.
Israel...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
