Ad
euobserver
A UN building in Gaza on fire - the elections were held in the shadow of recent violence (Photo: Oxfam)

EU urges Israel to stick to peace process

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The Czech EU presidency has urged any future Israeli government to stick to the two-state solution on Palestine, amid concern in Europe that a new right-wing coalition could complicate the Middle East peace process.

"The presidency encourages the incoming Israeli government to pursue all efforts leading towards the creation of an independent, democratic, contiguous and viable Palestinian state living side by side with Israel in peace and security," the Czech statement said.

Israel...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

A UN building in Gaza on fire - the elections were held in the shadow of recent violence (Photo: Oxfam)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections