Ad
euobserver
Europeans might like it or not, but if Turkey had not defeated Haftar militarily, this positive evolution would have been impossible (Photo: Ben Sutherland)

Europe should not delude itself on Libya

EU & the World
Opinion
by Dario Cristiani and Karim Mezran, Washington/Tripoli,

Visiting Libya with his German and Italian counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian, French minister of foreign affairs, stressed that Europeans were pleased to see "efforts bear(ing) fruit… meetings in Paris and Palermo, and a conference in Berlin… and today we are seeing the first results."

These words echoed what EU foreign affai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dario Cristiani is senior fellow with the Institute of International Affairs and German Marshall Fund. Karim Mezran is director of the North Africa Initiative and resident senior fellow with the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council.

Related articles

France and Turkey fracture Nato on Libya
EU Commission's Libya stance undercut by internal report
EU to help draft Libya's strategy on border security
Exposed: French complicity in Yemen and Libya
Europeans might like it or not, but if Turkey had not defeated Haftar militarily, this positive evolution would have been impossible (Photo: Ben Sutherland)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Dario Cristiani is senior fellow with the Institute of International Affairs and German Marshall Fund. Karim Mezran is director of the North Africa Initiative and resident senior fellow with the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections