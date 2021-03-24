EU minimum wage directive risks legal quagmire

The European Commission's proposal for a European directive on minimum wage lacks a proper assessment of the pandemic-led economic crisis and risks creating a legal quagmire, leading to further divisions and inequality in Europe.
Employers across Europe are deeply concerned about the proposal presented in October 2020 by the EU Commission.
Stefano Mallia is president of the employers' group in the European Economic and Social Committee.
