The eastern member states are giving President Sarkozy a headache over carbon permit auctioning. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

French sweetener fails to clinch EU climate deal

by Leigh Phillips,

French President Nicholas Sarkozy has returned from a Gdansk meeting with eastern European leaders without a compromise deal on the EU's climate change package.

Both the French leader, who chairs the EU presidency until the end of the year, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that progress had been made, however.

"We are not yet at the end of the discussion, but we have progressed," Mr Sarkozy said, AFP writes. "Today, I am optimistic that we can get there even if there is ...

