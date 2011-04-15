Ad
euobserver
Ivory Coast: the war caused massive casualties and deep social and psychological trauma (Photo: ICRC)

Ivory Coast's woes are far from over

EU & the World
Opinion
by Cristina Barrios and Oladiran Bello,

The international community has finally taken action to help depose Laurent Gbagbo, who clung to power after losing Ivory Coast's presidential elections last November.

On 11 April, the 'Republican Forces' loyal to internationally-recognised President Alassane Ouattara, helped by the French Licorne contingent and the United Nations Mission (Minuci), arrested Gbagbo. This potentially marks a new beginning for west Africa's former economic powerhouse, after months of political deadlock an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ivory Coast: the war caused massive casualties and deep social and psychological trauma (Photo: ICRC)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections