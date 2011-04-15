Ivory Coast's woes are far from over

The international community has finally taken action to help depose Laurent Gbagbo, who clung to power after losing Ivory Coast's presidential elections last November.

On 11 April, the 'Republican Forces' loyal to internationally-recognised President Alassane Ouattara, helped by the French Licorne contingent and the United Nations Mission (Minuci), arrested Gbagbo. This potentially marks a new beginning for west Africa's former economic powerhouse, after months of political deadlock an...