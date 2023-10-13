Ad
euobserver
Parts of Gaza City on Thursday (Photo: UNRWA)

France, UK, US, Nato urge Israel to 'protect civilians' in Gaza

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France, Britain, the US, and Nato have urged Israel to minimise civilian Palestinian deaths, as it appeared prepared to invade Gaza and published horrific photos of Israeli victims.

French president Emmanuel Macron, British prime minister Rishi Sunak, and US secretary of state Antony Blinken urged Israel to show mercy to Palestinian civilians in separate remarks on Thursday (12 October).

"Israel has the right to defend itself by eliminating terrorist groups such as Hamas through t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Israel's siege of Gaza is illegal, EU says
EU compares Hamas to Islamic State, evasive on Gaza Strip
Hamas' crimes against humanity 'evoke those of Islamic State'
Israel: Is revenge the right answer?
Parts of Gaza City on Thursday (Photo: UNRWA)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections