France, UK, US, Nato urge Israel to 'protect civilians' in Gaza

France, Britain, the US, and Nato have urged Israel to minimise civilian Palestinian deaths, as it appeared prepared to invade Gaza and published horrific photos of Israeli victims.

French president Emmanuel Macron, British prime minister Rishi Sunak, and US secretary of state Antony Blinken urged Israel to show mercy to Palestinian civilians in separate remarks on Thursday (12 October).

"Israel has the right to defend itself by eliminating terrorist groups such as Hamas through t...