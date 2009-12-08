EU ministers face tough decision on Israel

Diplomatic pressure is mounting ahead of an EU decision on Tuesday (8 December) on whether to call for East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

A group of Israel-friendly EU states including Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the Czech Republic is reportedly pushing for a draft EU statement on the Middle East to take a softer line toward Israel, which claims the city as its own "indivisible" capital.

"We support anything which encourages the ...