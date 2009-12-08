Ad
Israeli soldier at prayer. There are fears that the peace process is close to collapse (Photo: Amir Farshad Ebrahimi)

EU ministers face tough decision on Israel

by Andrew Rettman,

Diplomatic pressure is mounting ahead of an EU decision on Tuesday (8 December) on whether to call for East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

A group of Israel-friendly EU states including Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the Czech Republic is reportedly pushing for a draft EU statement on the Middle East to take a softer line toward Israel, which claims the city as its own "indivisible" capital.

"We support anything which encourages the ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

