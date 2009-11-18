Ad
The EU could send 200 soldiers to train Somali government forces (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU agrees to train Somali forces

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis,

EU defence ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (17 November) backed a plan to train up to 2,000 Somali security forces in a bid to bring greater stability to the region.

Between 100-200 EU soldiers are likely to carry out the training in Uganda, although several member states queried who would pay and equip the Somali forces once training was complete.

Uganda is the most likely training location as the country is currently the main contributor to the African Union's mission...

