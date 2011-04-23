Ad
Al-Assad poster in Damascus. The Arabic caption says 'We love you' (Photo: anjci)

Rights group: EU must end 'faustian pact' with Syria

by Andrew Rettman, BEIRUT,

With the death count in Syria jumping up drastically, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said the EU should impose sanctions on the al-Assad regime or risk missing a historic opportunity to shape events in the Middle East.

Syrian rights activists inside the country report that President Bashar al-Assad's forces killed at least 70 people during protests on Friday (22 April), bringing the number of deaths since violence began six weeks ago to some 270.

HRW no longer has staff in Syria, ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Al-Assad poster in Damascus. The Arabic caption says 'We love you' (Photo: anjci)

EU & the World

