Obama warns of Trump-type populism in Europe

Outgoing US president Barack Obama has said Nato ties were “unwavering” despite the election of Donald Trump, but warned of the “volatile mix” of poverty and populism.

He issued the remarks on his last overseas trip, to Greece and Germany, prior to handing over to Trump in January.

Trump, in his campaign, said he would not defend Nato allies who spent too little on defence and that he wanted to make a new deal with Russia.

Obama said after meeting Greek president Prokopios...