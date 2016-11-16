Ad
The US president is due in Berlin later on Wednesday (Photo: G8 UK Presidency)

Obama warns of Trump-type populism in Europe

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Outgoing US president Barack Obama has said Nato ties were “unwavering” despite the election of Donald Trump, but warned of the “volatile mix” of poverty and populism.

He issued the remarks on his last overseas trip, to Greece and Germany, prior to handing over to Trump in January.

Trump, in his campaign, said he would not defend Nato allies who spent too little on defence and that he wanted to make a new deal with Russia.

Obama said after meeting Greek president Prokopios...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

