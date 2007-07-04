Ad
Vladimir Putin will not be lectured by Portugal (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Portugal pledges not to increase EU tensions with Russia

EU & the World
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

With Europe's political agenda now in the hands of Portugal until the end of the year, Lisbon has promised not to aggravate tensions with Russia, after several months of deteriorating relations between Brussels and Moscow.

Jose Socrates, Portugal's telegenic leader, indicated he would take a softer line on relations with Moscow which he considers "very serious indeed."

"Any relations based on moral judgements lead to confrontations," he said at his residence on Saturday (30 June)....

