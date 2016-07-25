Ad
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland's interests need to be protected (Photo: First Minister's Office)

Sturgeon: Scotland should have option to stay in EU

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday (25 July) that the parts of the UK that voted to stay in the EU should have the option to remain.

She reiterated again that if Scotland’s interests cannot be protected during the exit talks, Scotland must have the right to consider another independence referendum.

“We can seek to find - or create - a solution that enables Scotland's distinctive voice to be heard and our interests to be protected within the UK. Or we can consid...

