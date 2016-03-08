Ad
euobserver
Hogan (r): "I am constrained within the limit of my resources" (Photo: European Commission)

EU farming crisis to stay 'for some time'

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

EU states have proposed over 100 initiatives to help the European farm sector recover from the “long-lasting, profound crisis”, EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan said Monday (7 March).

But he warned members of the European Parliament's agriculture committee in Strasbourg that the crisis is “still likely to be with us for some time to come”.

“The market is still in a very difficult situation,” he said, adding that recovery has been slower than previously thought.

Hogan a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Agriculture ministers accept Commission aid plan
French PM: Commission 'not doing enough' for farmers
EU help for farmers is coming, but not yet
Hogan (r): "I am constrained within the limit of my resources" (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections