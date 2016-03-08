EU farming crisis to stay 'for some time'

EU states have proposed over 100 initiatives to help the European farm sector recover from the “long-lasting, profound crisis”, EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan said Monday (7 March).

But he warned members of the European Parliament's agriculture committee in Strasbourg that the crisis is “still likely to be with us for some time to come”.

“The market is still in a very difficult situation,” he said, adding that recovery has been slower than previously thought.

Hogan a...