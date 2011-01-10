Kosovo PM pleads innocence, as organ trafficking scandal simmers

Kosovar Prime Minister Hashim Thaci has in an interview with EUobserver denounced recent accusations on organ trafficking as an attempt to rewrite history.

Asked by this website when he first heard of the Yellow House, a building in Albania where Mr Thaci's guerrillas are said to have murdered Serb prisoners and cut out their kidneys to sell on the black market, the 42-year-old ethnic Albanian politician said: "I heard about it from the ...