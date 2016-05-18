British queen stays neutral in EU debate

The British queen stayed neutral on the EU referendum in her annual speech, despite previous controversial reports that she wants the UK to leave.
Her only reference to the EU was a factual remark that said: “My government will hold a referendum on membership of the European Union.”
The speech, at an elaborate parliament ceremony on Wednesday (18 May), focused on domestic issues. But in broader foreign policy terms, Queen Elizabeth II also said that: “My government will continue t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
