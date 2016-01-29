EU awaits next step in UK talks this WEEK

As Europe counts down to the mid-February EU summit, where leaders want to strike a deal with the UK on EU reforms, this week will be a crucial one.

After months of closed-doors talks, European Council president Donald Tusk is expected to send to all players a draft of the proposals to satisfy the four British demands on economic governance, competitiveness, sovereignty, and immigration.

The most problematic of the four "baskets" has been the immigration one, in which British prim...