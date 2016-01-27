Cameron holds referendum talks with Juncker

British prime minister David Cameron will hold talks with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Friday on the renegotiation of Britain's EU membership, Cameron’s office said Wednesday (27 January).

Cameron and Juncker “will take stock” of the negotiations, officials confirmed.

“The commission acts as a facilitator in the talks. It is in this spirit that president Juncker will meet prime minister Cameron to discuss the latest state of play in the UK talks,” a c...