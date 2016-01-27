Ad
Cameron (r) and Juncker (l) will 'take stock' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Cameron holds referendum talks with Juncker

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister David Cameron will hold talks with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Friday on the renegotiation of Britain's EU membership, Cameron’s office said Wednesday (27 January).

Cameron and Juncker “will take stock” of the negotiations, officials confirmed.

“The commission acts as a facilitator in the talks. It is in this spirit that president Juncker will meet prime minister Cameron to discuss the latest state of play in the UK talks,” a c...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

