Cameron holds referendum talks with Juncker

British prime minister David Cameron will hold talks with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Friday on the renegotiation of Britain's EU membership, Cameron’s office said Wednesday (27 January).
Cameron and Juncker “will take stock” of the negotiations, officials confirmed.
“The commission acts as a facilitator in the talks. It is in this spirit that president Juncker will meet prime minister Cameron to discuss the latest state of play in the UK talks,” a c...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.