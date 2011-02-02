Ad
euobserver
The Chinese dragon is "breathing down Europe's neck" on research and innovation, Brussels says (Photo: Proggie)

China catching EU on innovation, amid industrial espionage scandals

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

China is catching up fast with the EU in research and innovation, according to a study published by the European Commission ahead of a meeting of EU leaders on the same issue. But industrial spying scandals in France and the US have painted China's economic ambitions in a disturbing light.

The US and Japan are way ahead of Europe, while China and Brazil are catching up fast with the old continent in the number of patents issued, private and public expenditure dedicated to research and d...

