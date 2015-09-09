Ukraine war becoming bloodier, dirtier

The war in Ukraine claimed more civilian lives in the past three months than it did in spring, with the UN also documenting gross human rights violations on both sides.
Its monitoring mission, the HRMMU, said in a report out Tuesday (8 September) that 105 non-combatants were killed and 308 were injured in the past three months, compared to 60 people killed and 102 injured in the previous three months. ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
