Ad
euobserver
Refugees in ad-hoc shelter in government-controlled Ukraine (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Ukraine war becoming bloodier, dirtier

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The war in Ukraine claimed more civilian lives in the past three months than it did in spring, with the UN also documenting gross human rights violations on both sides.

Its monitoring mission, the HRMMU, said in a report out Tuesday (8 September) that 105 non-combatants were killed and 308 were injured in the past three months, compared to 60 people killed and 102 injured in the previous three months. ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ukraine refuses to yield to Russia on EU trade
Italy lets in Russian singer, despite EU blacklist
Refugees in ad-hoc shelter in government-controlled Ukraine (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections