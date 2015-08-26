EU takes step to end TV 'geo-blocking'

The EU has opened a public review of its two-decades old Satellite and Cable Directive, a process which could lead to media companies being prevented from blocking access to pay-TV services and movies in specific countries.
The public consultation period began on Monday (24 August) and ends in mid-November, after which the commission will decide whether to draft new legislation.
In a statement, the commission said that it “wants to assess, first, to what extent the Satellite and C...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
