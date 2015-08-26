EU takes step to end TV 'geo-blocking'

The EU has opened a public review of its two-decades old Satellite and Cable Directive, a process which could lead to media companies being prevented from blocking access to pay-TV services and movies in specific countries.

The public consultation period began on Monday (24 August) and ends in mid-November, after which the commission will decide whether to draft new legislation.

In a statement, the commission said that it “wants to assess, first, to what extent the Satellite and C...