Crisis situations are laboratories for human trafficking

When disaster strikes, the humanitarian community rushes to respond.

We mobilize resources, activate response mechanisms, send doctors, search and rescue teams, logisticians, counsellors, engineers, equipment, tarpaulins, food, medicine and water. All the paraphernalia of an emergency response, swings into action, to conflict zones, natural calamities, or man-made disasters.



We know there will be acute needs. We know that there may be injuries, food shortages, water-borne diseases...