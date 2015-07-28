Turkey and Nato meet, plan IS-free zone

Turkey is asserting its military strength against the Islamic State (IS) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) amid leaked plans to create a jihadist-free buffer zone in Syria.

On Tuesday (28 July), Turkey and its 27 Nato allies are holding emergency talks in Brussels to discuss Ankara’s recent forays against the Islamic militants in Syria and PKK positions in northern Iraq.

Senior US officials say Turkey and US forces have agreed to push out Islamic State fighters in a zone in n...