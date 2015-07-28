Ad
Turkish authorities have detained over 1,000 people suspected of being affiliated with outlawed groups (Photo: nato.int)

Turkey and Nato meet, plan IS-free zone

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkey is asserting its military strength against the Islamic State (IS) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) amid leaked plans to create a jihadist-free buffer zone in Syria.

On Tuesday (28 July), Turkey and its 27 Nato allies are holding emergency talks in Brussels to discuss Ankara’s recent forays against the Islamic militants in Syria and PKK positions in northern Iraq.

Senior US officials say Turkey and US forces have agreed to push out Islamic State fighters in a zone in n...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

