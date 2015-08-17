Merkel urges Bundestag to back Greek bailout

Angela Merkel and Wolfgang Schaeuble have urged German MPs to back the Greek bailout ahead of a Bundestag vote on Wednesday (19 August).

The German chancellor and her finance minister, speaking in separate interviews, praised the Greek government for bowing to German demands for tough reforms.

"It doesn't help if we are all nice to each other and in three or four years everything is worse than it already is today”, Merkel told the ZDF public broadcaster on Sunday.

She sai...