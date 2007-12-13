Russia and Poland to end meat war

Russia has promised to end its two-year old ban on Polish meat exports, but it remains unclear if the move will see Poland lift its veto on a new EU-Russia political agreement in return.
Russian farm minister Alexei Gordeyev made the announcement in Moscow on Wednesday (12 December) after meeting Polish counterpart, Marek Sawicki, and following Russian inspections of Polish meat firms.
The move will be formalised in a "memorandum of understanding" to be signed by the two ministers...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
