EU, NATO voice concern over Georgia shooting incident

The European Union's chief diplomat and NATO's secretary general have voiced concern over the alleged shooting of a convoy carrying Polish President Lech Kaczynski and Georgian leader Mikhail Saakashvili on Sunday (23 November), stopping short of blaming Russia for the incident.

EU high representative Javier Solana said he regretted the shooting while speaking to reporters on Monday (24 November) alongside NATO secretary general Jaap de Hoop Scheffer after a meeting of the alliance's No...