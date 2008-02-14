Unilateral adoption of euro possible option for Iceland, says economist

Unilateral "euroisation" of Iceland's economy is possible without a loss of independence, but the country must choose between the krona and the euro soon, a prominent economist told the Icelandic Chamber of Commerce yesterday (13 February).
"Because of the exceptionally high degree of exchange rate pass-through into domestic prices and equally exceptional financial openness of Iceland, unilateral euroisation would not be sacrificing much effective monetary policy independence," Richard ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here