Ad
euobserver
Discussion of Iceland unilaterally adopting the euro without joining the EU has increased lately (Photo: Wikipedia)

Unilateral adoption of euro possible option for Iceland, says economist

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

Unilateral "euroisation" of Iceland's economy is possible without a loss of independence, but the country must choose between the krona and the euro soon, a prominent economist told the Icelandic Chamber of Commerce yesterday (13 February).

"Because of the exceptionally high degree of exchange rate pass-through into domestic prices and equally exceptional financial openness of Iceland, unilateral euroisation would not be sacrificing much effective monetary policy independence," Richard ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Discussion of Iceland unilaterally adopting the euro without joining the EU has increased lately (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections