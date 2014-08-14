Tomatoes in line for EU aid on Russia food ban

EU producers of cauliflowers, cucumbers, mushrooms, peppers, and tomatoes are likely to be next in line for European Commission help in response to the Russia food ban.

A commission spokesman, Roger Waite, told EUobserver on Thursday (14 August) that “quite a lot of member states” raised concerns over the five products at a meeting of agricultural sector officials in Brussels.

He said the EU executive will “early next week” announce a new “market stabilisation measure” to see th...