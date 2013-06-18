Obama in Berlin again, but not Brussels

US President Barack Obama is due in Berlin on Tuesday evening (18 June) for a two-day visit after his trip to Northern Ireland for the G8 summit.

He frequently comes to European capitals, such as Dublin or London.

But in his five years in power he has never gone to the EU capital, Brussels, and he is not going this time either.

The snub comes despite the fact Obama and top EU officials launched talks on a "historic" EU-US free trade pact at the G8 event.

The last time...