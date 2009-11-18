Ad
ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet is part of the trio of finance chiefs heading to China (Photo: Swedish Presidency)

EU finance chiefs to visit China on 28 November

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European finance chiefs will head to China for exchange rate discussions on the 28 November, with the talks set to last two days.

The visit comes amid mounting international tensions caused by China's weak currency policy, with the yuan essentially pegged to the dollar over the last year, even as the value of the dollar has fallen considerably against other major currencies.

The result means European export price-tags are less attractive than their Chinese counterparts, with eur...

