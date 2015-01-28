Ad
Ukraine plans to sue Russia for war crimes at the International Criminal Court (Photo: ipinkbear)

EU ministers to expand Russia blacklist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers are keen to quickly add names to the Russia blacklist, according to draft conclusions of Thursday's (29 January) emergency meeting seen by EUobserver.

The text, circulated by the EU foreign service (EEAS) to capitals on Wednesday, says: “In view of the worsening situation, the [EU] Council agrees to extend the restrictive measures targeting persons and entities for threatening or undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“It calls on the E...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

