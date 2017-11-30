Ad
Migrants at the Tariq al-Sikka detention facility in Libya (Photo: unsmil.unmissions.org)

EU to take part in Libya anti-slavery mission

EU & the World
Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has said EU states will take part in a military operation to end slave trafficking in Libya.

French leader Emmanuel Macron announced the initiative in Abidjan on Wednesday (29 November) after a meeting in the margins of a larger EU-Africa summit that ends on Thursday.

He told press the "emergency operation" would take place "in the next few days" to evacuate those who wanted to go back to their home countries from Libya.

He described it as a "concrete military and ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

