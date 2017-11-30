EU to take part in Libya anti-slavery mission

France has said EU states will take part in a military operation to end slave trafficking in Libya.

French leader Emmanuel Macron announced the initiative in Abidjan on Wednesday (29 November) after a meeting in the margins of a larger EU-Africa summit that ends on Thursday.

He told press the "emergency operation" would take place "in the next few days" to evacuate those who wanted to go back to their home countries from Libya.

He described it as a "concrete military and ...