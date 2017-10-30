Ad
euobserver
Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom's promises of more jobs and prosperity for EU are vague - the reality is large agri-businesses in Australia and New Zealand eyeing a new market (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Going south? EU and Australia/New Zealand deal

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Anne-Marie Mineur, Brussels,

In recent years the EU's international trade policy has provoked considerable controversy and intense public debate across the continent.

After launching trade talks with various degrees of progress, with the US on TTIP (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership), Canada on CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement), Japan on JEFTA (Japan-EU Free Trade Agreement), the Commission is currently gearing up to begin negotiating se...

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Malmstrom: Trade deal needed to maintain Europe's living standards
New Zealand and the New EU
EU and Australia push for resumption of Doha talks
Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom's promises of more jobs and prosperity for EU are vague - the reality is large agri-businesses in Australia and New Zealand eyeing a new market (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections