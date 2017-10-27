Ad
euobserver
Independence supporters were asking Catalan leaders and deputies to unilaterally declare the region's independence. (Photo: Paco Freire/SOPA via ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Spain and Catalonia reach point of no return

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Twenty-six days after a referendum which the Spanish prime minister said "did not happen", Spain has now reached the stage where Catalonia has declared independence and the Spanish state will apply emergency powers to maintain its integrity.

On Friday afternoon (27 October), the Catalan parliament adopted a resolution that declared the creation of an "independent sovereign, democratic and social state"....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Catalan leader spurns regional elections
Catalan MPs weigh independence declaration
Madrid and Barcelona on collision course
EU 'embarrassed' by Catalan 'taboo'
Independence supporters were asking Catalan leaders and deputies to unilaterally declare the region's independence. (Photo: Paco Freire/SOPA via ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections