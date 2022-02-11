Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (c) in Bamako last April (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Defence ministers meet on Mali amid Russia tensions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are intensifying talks on how to deal with an increasingly hostile junta in Mali that has deepened ties with Russian mercenaries.

Defence ministers from the 14 European countries in the Takuba special forces mission in Mali, which is fighting jihadist insurgents, will hold video-talks on Friday (11 February), French defence minister Florence Parly's spokesman told EUobserver. \n \nThe talks were a "regular" update on "coordination between European partners," the spokesman...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

