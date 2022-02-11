Defence ministers meet on Mali amid Russia tensions

EU countries are intensifying talks on how to deal with an increasingly hostile junta in Mali that has deepened ties with Russian mercenaries.

Defence ministers from the 14 European countries in the Takuba special forces mission in Mali, which is fighting jihadist insurgents, will hold video-talks on Friday (11 February), French defence minister Florence Parly's spokesman told EUobserver.



The talks were a "regular" update on "coordination between European partners," the spokesman...