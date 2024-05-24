UK's Rwanda asylum deal set to collapse without a single deportation

The UK’s much-touted migration deal with Rwanda is set to collapse without a single asylum seeker being deported to the east African country, after prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Thursday (23 May) that no flights will take off before the general election on 4 July.
The opposition Labour p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.