Ad
euobserver
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak. Despite a series of delays and legal challenges to the Rwanda scheme, some in the EU are keen to copy the idea (Photo: Flickr - Downing street 10)

UK's Rwanda asylum deal set to collapse without a single deportation

EU & the World
Migration
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The UK’s much-touted migration deal with Rwanda is set to collapse without a single asylum seeker being deported to the east African country, after prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Thursday (23 May) that no flights will take off before the general election on 4 July.  

The opposition Labour p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU-Gibraltar deal must not be 'NI protocol 2', say UK MPs
Row with UK over Rwanda 'collateral' damage leaves Ireland stymied
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak. Despite a series of delays and legal challenges to the Rwanda scheme, some in the EU are keen to copy the idea (Photo: Flickr - Downing street 10)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections