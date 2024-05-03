Ad
euobserver
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak's Rwanda deportation plan, which is causing problems between Northern Ireland and the Republic, is now being mimicked by Ursula von der Leyen's European People's Party (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Analysis

Row with UK over Rwanda 'collateral' damage leaves Ireland stymied

EU & the World
Migration
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Ireland and the UK have become embroiled in a lengthy diplomatic row over the fallout from London’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda while their cases are processed. 

For the moment, there is little sign of it being resolved. 

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Von der Leyen endorses EPP's Rwanda plan to offshore asylum
Austria-UK deal to offshore asylum not possible, says EU
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak's Rwanda deportation plan, which is causing problems between Northern Ireland and the Republic, is now being mimicked by Ursula von der Leyen's European People's Party (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections