Row with UK over Rwanda 'collateral' damage leaves Ireland stymied

Ireland and the UK have become embroiled in a lengthy diplomatic row over the fallout from London’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda while their cases are processed.
For the moment, there is little sign of it being resolved.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
