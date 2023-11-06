Austria-UK deal to offshore asylum not possible, says EU

Austrian plans to offshore asylum to Rwanda or any third country, via an agreement with the UK, is not possible under EU law, says the European Commission.
"Currently EU asylum law applies only to applications made on the territory of a member state but not outside," a commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday (6 November), when pressed on the issue.
That statement follows an agreement signed last week between the UK's home secretary Suella Braverman and her Aus...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
